Woman dies after Londonderry house fire
A woman in her 50s has died following a house fire in Londonderry on Sunday morning.
Police said the blaze in Rossdowney Road was reported at about 07:30 GMT.
A woman was taken from the property, however a PSNI spokesman she "tragically died at the scene".
The cause of the fire has yet to be established but the officer said it will be "subject to investigation" in liaison with the NI Fire and Rescue Service.
The NI Ambulance Service confirmed they had also been called to the property.
The road remains closed following the incident.