Coronavirus: Arlene Foster wants more NI-Republic vaccine co-operation
- Published
There should be more co-operation between the NI Executive and the Irish government over the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, First Minister Arlene Foster has said.
The DUP leader told RTÉ Radio's This Week she was "alarmed" about the slower pace of the rollout in the Republic.
She said she wanted everyone on the island to be vaccinated "in the fastest way possible".
NI's Department of Health has reported three more Covid-related deaths.
That brings its total during the pandemic to 2,075.
There have been 113,645 positive cases of the virus recorded in Northern Ireland, after an additional 138 cases were confirmed on Sunday.
In the Republic, three more coronavirus-related deaths were also recorded, bringing the death total to 4,422. The total number of confirmed cases rose to 223,219 after another 525 positive cases were confirmed.
The latest vaccine figures show that about 30% of Northern Ireland's entire population have now had a first dose of a vaccine. That number rises to almost 40% amongst the adult population.
By contrast, figures from this week show that about 6% of the Republic of Ireland's population have received a first dose.
On Saturday, it was announced that the Republic of Ireland had hit a milestone of 500,000 vaccines administered, a figure which includes both first and second doses.
Mrs Foster said the latest figures on Northern Ireland's vaccine rollout showed a "tremendous move forward" but that she was "alarmed to see the figures in the Republic of Ireland".
"Obviously we've been taking advice from our chief medical officer on what is the best way forward.
"But it is my desire, of course, as a neighbour to see everyone vaccinated on the island of Ireland."
She added that she hoped the programme in the Republic picked up pace, saying it was important for Northern Ireland given that people regularly travel across the border but also that it was important "for the population of the Republic as well".
She added that medical advice indicated that "a lot of people coming up who aren't vaccinated could have an impact on the strength and the efficacy of the vaccine for those who are".
Mrs Foster also said Prime Minister Boris Johnson "should have a conversation" with Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin about potentially sharing any surplus vaccines.
"I believe it would be to the benefit not just of the Republic of Ireland but to Northern Ireland as well if we had a vaccine programme in the Republic that was moving at a faster measure, yes absolutely," she told the programme.