NI abortion law changes 'should be referred to Human Rights Commission'
By Stephen Walker
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
A DUP-backed proposed law that stops abortions being carried out in cases of non-fatal disabilities should go before the NI Human Rights Commission, the Alliance Party has said.
Abortion laws changed last year due to legislation passed at Westminster.
There is no time limit for terminations when there is a "substantial risk" a fetus would suffer a severe mental or physical impairment.
The DUP's bill is due to be debated in the NI Assembly next week.
It was brought forward by DUP MLA Paul Givan.
Campaigners have argued the current law allows abortions without time limit for conditions such as Down's Syndrome.
Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw said the bill should be considered by the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission to see if it is compatible with human rights.
The call by Alliance, which will be proposed by Ms Bradshaw, will be considered at Stormont on Monday.
She is expected to tell the assembly that is essential before this bill proceeds that the commission gives a view on whether it is compatible with human rights obligations and if Northern Ireland is currently in breach of any obligations regarding the rights of unborn children.
Mr Givan's bill is to be debated by assembly members (MLAs) next week during its second reading.
The DUP is opposed to abortion, while Sinn Féin voted to change its stance in 2018 and supports it in most circumstances.
The SDLP, UUP and Alliance Party view abortion as a matter of conscience so it is up to individual MLAs how they vote on the issue.