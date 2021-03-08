Ally McCoist appeals for NI Rangers fans to follow Covid-19 rules
- Published
A former Rangers manager has appealed to fans to follow Covid-19 rules after crowds turned out in Belfast to celebrate the football team's Scottish Premiership win.
Supporters gathered in the Shankill on Sunday, where it was reported flares and fireworks were set off.
Police said it was "clearly" a breach of coronavirus rules and have launched an investigation.
Ally McCoist called on fans to wait until it was safe to come together.
In an interview for BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme on Monday, he asked for patience.
It was the first time the Glasgow team had won the league in 10 years.
"What I'm saying to the fans is that I sat in the house last night and had a glass of beer, and I toasted Steven [Gerrard] and I toasted the team.
"I would just say to Rangers fans - keep our fingers crossed, we will be ready to celebrate at the correct time and we can hopefully all do it in our stadium very, very soon."
Supt Nigel Henry said an investigation was underway, and action would be taken against those who had breached the guidelines.
"Police received reports about large numbers of people celebrating in the Shankill Road area," he said.
"This included reports of a street party and flares being set off in the Shankill Road. Police also became aware of fireworks being let off in the Shankill Road area and in the Ballysillan Road area.
"The numbers involved in the scenes were clearly a breach of the Health Protection (Coronavirus) Regulations, which is so disappointing when we know so many other people are adhering to the regulations and playing their part to keep people safe."
We would encourage anyone intending to celebrate today’s Scottish Premier League result, to do so at home safely and within the current Health Regulations. pic.twitter.com/V9AuOd6MHV— Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) March 7, 2021
Sinn Féin MP Paul Maskey said he would be raising his concerns with the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) about its "approach to these organised gatherings".
Mr Maskey said "reports of sectarian chanting" should also be investigated.
The West Belfast representative said: "These scenes were deeply concerning in the midst of a pandemic.
"We have made great strides in our fight back against the pandemic thanks to the efforts of so many and we cannot allow that to be jeopardised."
DUP MP Gregory Campbell said he understood the desire to celebrate "but that doesn't justify breaking the public health rules".
"It would be a bad day for Northern Ireland Rangers fans if a hallmark of 55 league titles was to be fans in ICU beds rather than being able to cheer their team on to more success.
"There will be plenty of time to celebrate in due course when the vaccine has been rolled out."
In Scotland, large numbers of supporters made their way to Ibrox Stadium and Glasgow's George Square to mark the achievement despite warnings to stay at home.
Nicola Sturgeon said the crowds were "infuriating and disgraceful" and could delay the end of the Covid lockdown.
Fines were issued in Corby in Northamptonshire in England after about 200 fans gathered.
Police handed out three fines and said the organiser would be fined £10,000.