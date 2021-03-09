Housing: Woman's distress after landlord admits harassment
A woman has spoken of her distress after a "determined campaign" of harassment against her by her landlord.
Zyndzie Akimodo rented a property from Matthew Betty in Bangor, County Down.
On 24 February, Betty, 41, pleaded guilty to harassment under the 1978 NI Rent Order and was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years.
It was the first time in NI a landlord was prosecuted in a crown court for harassing a tenant.
Ms Akimodo said on one occasion men, allegedly posing as paramilitaries, were sent to the house to intimidate her and her daughter.
She said the incident left her shaking and crying.
During the court case the judge said: "Whilst there was no evidence Betty directly engaged the men - nevertheless by his actions he facilitated the visit and the fears it engendered."
On another occasion a representative from NI Water turned up at the property to disconnect the water supply. He told Ms Akimodo that the landlord told him that the property was vacant.
Ms Akimodo also said Betty, of Ty Pwca Place, West Pontnewydd, Cwmbran in Gwent, Wales, sent emails to community groups and described her as an "undesirable tenant".
Ards and North Down Borough Council, which brought the case against Betty, said he had made Ms Akimodo's life a misery.
Gareth Kinnear, the environment health manager for the council told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme: ""This was a determined campaign by the landlord to harass the tenant.
"It was repetitive abusive correspondence with her electronically, making serious and ungrounded accusations often shared with a number of organisations that have no connection to Zyndzie or the landlord.
"Our homes are meant to be a safe and secure place and because of the actions of the landlord, she had no peace at home.
"Whenever there is a particularly serious case like this then local authorities do have the option of going to the superior court.
"The behaviour of the landlord in this case I think warranted us taking that step."
When Betty pleaded guilty at Downpatrick Crown Court Four charges were left on the books.
Ms Akimodo said when she found out Betty had pleaded guilty, she collapsed and cried in her driveway.
Ms Akimodo added: "Finally, two years later, I was just glad it was finally over. If anything I knew that it was going to help other people."