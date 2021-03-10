NI to Scotland bridge: Official feasibility study for Irish Sea link
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
An official feasibility study is to assess the possibility of building a bridge or tunnel between Northern Ireland and Scotland.
The transport expert Sir Peter Hendy was asked by the government to examine connections between the different parts of the UK.
He has said further work should now be undertaken to look at a "fixed link" across the Irish Sea.
Two engineering professors will assess the potential project.
They will look at the feasibility of such a link, an outline cost and timescale and the associated works needed.
They are Douglas Oakervee, a former chairman of HS2 and Crossrail, and Gordon Masterson, a former vice-president of Jacobs Engineering.
'£20bn a conservative estimate'
Plans for some kind of link between Northern Ireland and Scotland go back as far as the 1890s.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) revived the idea in its 2015 general election manifesto and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously described a bridge as a "very interesting idea".
Some experts have suggested £15bn might be required for the project but others have said that £20bn would be a conservative estimate.
In a submission to Sir Peter's review, a rail industry body, the High Speed Rail Group, proposed tunnelling under the Irish Sea between Stranraer and Larne.
The prime minister has said the Hendy review delivers on ambitions for "a UK-wide transport network that encompasses sea, rail, and road".
But Stormont's Infrastructure Minister Nicola Mallon said the review "represents a gross breach of trust and is all about meeting Tory manifesto pledges".
She said she had engaged in good faith but the review is "about concentrating power in Whitehall and detaching decisions from local ministers".
Road upgrades proposed
The review makes some more prosaic recommendations for improving connections between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
Those include improving the main road between the port of Cairnryan and the M6 motorway in Scotland
Much of Northern Ireland's freight shipments arrive by ferry into Cairnryan but then face a journey of 100 miles (161km) along the A75, a mainly single carriageway road, before they can join a motorway.
Improving the A75 is one of the projects which will share £20m of development funding.
The government has also announced that a consultation on aviation tax reform, announced at Budget 2020, will be published shortly.
The consultation will include options to change the air passenger duty (APD) treatment for domestic flights.
APD is a tax levied on air passengers, which varies according to destination and class of travel.
The prime minister said he wanted to see it cut on domestic flights.
The DUP and Northern Ireland's airports have long called for APD to be cut or abolished on domestic flights.
Aviation groups have welcomed the prospect that APD could be cut but environmentalists have reacted with dismay.