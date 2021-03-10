Larne: Man held over £510k cannabis find at harbour
- Published
A man has been arrested after police seized suspected cannabis worth £510,000 at Larne Harbour in County Antrim.
The 37-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of class B drugs offences.
A lorry was stopped and searched at the harbour at about 19:10 GMT on Tuesday.
The PSNI, working with Border Force and HMRC, seized the drug, with police describing the find as "very concerning".
"The harm caused by illegal drugs cannot be underestimated and neither should our resolve to continue to make Northern Ireland a hostile environment for those involved in drug dealing within our communities," said Det Supt Zoe McKee.