Covid-19: NI Executive to discuss full return of pupils to school
The Northern Ireland Executive will meet on Thursday to discuss when all children should return to school.
Education Minister Peter Weir wants all pupils in Northern Ireland back in classrooms by 12 April.
A paper from Mr Weir recommends that all primary pupils who have not yet returned to school (primaries four to seven) should start on 22 March.
Primary school children are due to resume remote learning on that date, with years 12 to 14 back to school.
Mr Weir has said he wants to scrap the plan for pupils in primaries one to three, who returned to class on Monday, to revert to remote learning.
The minister argued that plan did not make "enormous sense" and that those year groups should be allowed to continue with face-to-face learning.
Department of Health advisers previously warned against a full return of schools like in England, instead recommending a phased approach.
Meanwhile, BBC News NI understands that Finance Minister Conor Murphy will propose extending rates relief for certain businesses for another 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
It is believed the move could cost about £230m.
Finance Minister Conor Murphy will go to Thursday's executive meeting with a plan he believes will be warmly welcomed by businesses.
Many have already received support for their rates and that, if backed by fellow ministers, would be extended for another year.
This multi-million pound scheme applies to large sectors of society, including retail, hospitality, tourism and Northern Ireland's airports.
Mr Murphy is also expected to present details about the creation of an independent fiscal council, a group which will assess how the executive plans and spends its budget.
The establishment of the council was part of the deal agreed last year which restored devolution.
'Build on the progress'
Speaking at a Covid-19 briefing at Stormont on Wednesday, Health Minister Robin Swann said people still had to be careful about the spread of coronavirus if restrictions were to be eased.
"I fully understand calls for restrictions to be relaxed and I understand the impatience, however, we still have to tread carefully and never underestimate this virus.
"We have to build steadily on the progress we had because we are turning the corner so let's keep going."
More than 600,0000 people in Northern Ireland have now received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
At the same briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said that while the vaccine rollout was operating ahead of schedule, the "battle itself is not over, let alone won".
He added that it was "quite right" for executive ministers to evaluate how Northern Ireland would ease out of lockdown most effectively but he urged that the public health advice should continue to be followed.
On Wednesday, the Department of Health announced that another eight people had died with Covid-19 and 147 more had tested positive for the virus.