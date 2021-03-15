Coronavirus Catch-up: Have you got any questions?
The executive will meet to discuss the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
What questions do you have about the restrictions and what would you like to know?
Our political reporter Jayne McCormack will join Jordan Kenny to answer them live during Thursday's Coronavirus Catch-up.
Tune in at 19:00 GMT on the BBC News NI website, iPlayer and BBC News NI Facebook Page.
