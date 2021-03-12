Crossmaglen: Police officers injured after car 'rammed' by van
- Published
Two PSNI officers have been injured after their police car was hit by a van in County Armagh on Thursday night.
They were on patrol in the Corrasmoo Road area of Crossmaglen, at around 23:20 GMT when the incident occurred.
The officers had received a report of a dark blue Transit-type van causing an obstruction in the area.
When they stopped to speak to the van driver he "made off at speed, ramming the police vehicle", the PSNI said on Friday.
'Reckless and cowardly'
One of the officers, who was getting out of the car to investigate when it was hit, suffered leg and arm injuries.
His colleague sustained injuries to his wrist and back.
PSNI Supt Norman Haslett described the incident as "reckless" and "cowardly".
He pointed out that the two officers, from the local Policing team in Crossmaglen, were "carrying out their duties to keep people and the community safe".
Supt Haslett said that, due to the nature of the injuries sustained by the officers, they have been unable to return to duty on Friday.
"We have also had to take the police vehicle off the road so it can be examined for road worthiness, which affects our service delivery. There is also the impact in terms of our officers and their welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicle."
Police are working to locate both the van and the driver involved and have appealed to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to contact them.