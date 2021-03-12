NI 100: Northern Ireland centenary commemorations revealed
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Official events to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland will include a special post-mark, an international church service and a plan to plant a tree at every school.
The programme of events also includes an investment conference, a concert and a centenary rose.
The prime minister said the events would reflect on what makes Northern Ireland "the great place it is today".
Northern Ireland was created in May 1921 after the partition of Ireland.
A total of £1m has been awarded to 39 community projects connected to the centenary, through a shared-history fund in partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Planned events include:
- Belfast City Hall - an event marking the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Northern Ireland Parliament on 22 June 1921 by King George V
- Tree-planting - every school in Northern Ireland will be presented with a tree and encouraged to plant it in their grounds
- Centenary rose - a flower produced in Northern Ireland and presented to the Queen for her own garden
- International church service - in the autumn for all denominations, followed by a reception at Hillsborough Castle
- Centenary postmark - it will read "Our Story in the Making - Northern Ireland Beyond 100"
- Cultural programme - a series of live and online events including a centenary concert
- Business conference - London will host a business event at which companies and organisations from across Northern Ireland can promote their products and services
- Young people's programme - live performance and social media activities
There will also be a number of academic events at Queens' University Belfast, examining the historical context of the centenary.
'Enormous achievements'
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis encouraged people to take part.
He said: "The UK government's centenary programme of events provides an opportunity for us all to reflect on the history of Northern Ireland and to take pride in all this fantastic place has to offer the UK and the world.
"In its 100th year, the people of Northern Ireland can build on their spirit of togetherness and recognise their enormous achievements over past decades."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "2021 marks 100 years since the creation of Northern Ireland, which has paved the way for the formation of the United Kingdom as we know it.
"Our centenary programme will reflect on the past and on the people and developments that make Northern Ireland the great place it is today.
"The activities will pay tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly to support Northern Ireland throughout the pandemic, and will champion the incredible young people in Northern Ireland who offer so much to the shared success of our United Kingdom."
On the same day as the international church service, some historic buildings across the UK are set be lit up.
The colour of the centenary rose is expected to be a blend of rose pink, ivory and yellow.
A decorative rose pin has been designed, to be worn by VIPs at centenary events and given to programme participants.
Full details of the programme, including dates, have yet to be finalised due to the coronavirus pandemic.