North Belfast: Police investigating assault on two boys
- Published
A 12-year-old boy has sustained facial injuries in an assault in north Belfast on Wednesday.
He was one of two boys who were attacked on Limestone Road between 17:00 GMT and 20:30.
He was left with two black eyes and a swollen lip, while the other boy, aged 14, was punched on the face and kicked on the leg, police said.
"It was reported five males, possibly in their teens, were involved in the incident," said Insp Paul Noble.
Police are treating the incident as a potential hate crime and have appealed for information to identify those involved.