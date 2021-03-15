Covid-19: Vaccines now available in NI to everyone aged 50 and over
People aged 50 or over in Northern Ireland can now book their Covid-19 vaccine appointment, Health Minister Robin Swann has announced.
Those who are eligible and wish to receive the vaccine have the choice of booking it online or being contacted by their GPs.
Booking slots are available at the seven regional vaccination centres.
The centres will primarily be using the AstraZeneca vaccine for first doses, to maximise available vaccine supplies.
Anyone who received the Pfizer vaccine as a first dose will still receive the Pfizer vaccine for their second dose.
Ireland's Health Minister Stephen Donnelly described the move as "precautionary", after reports of serious blood clotting events in adults in Norway.
AstraZeneca has said there is no evidence of a link between the vaccine and increased risk of clotting, while Northern Ireland's Department of Health has said it would continue to use the vaccine after receiving guidance from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
The latest figures show that across the NI that 623,948 people have now received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 52,386 have received two.
Health Minister Robin Swann said vaccination was a "bridge to better, safer and more normal times for everyone".
Chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said the more people are vaccinated then "the more we are all protected".
He is due to get his first jab on Monday morning.
"Vaccination alone will not provide 100% protection but it will change the balance in our favour against this virus.
"When your turn comes, don't delay, get the jab. Protect yourself and others," he said.
How bizarre.
While health officials in the Republic of Ireland are choosing to pause the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine, in Northern Ireland they're accelerating the programme. So who should we trust?
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) the vaccine is safe. That message has been reinforced by the British Medical Association.
It's hard to ignore that the MHRA has said that it has received a small number of reports of blood clots relating to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
But it does seem that health officials in the Republic are being excessively cautious - Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and the country's deputy chief medical officer have said as much themselves.
It's also important to keep in mind that relations between the EU and AstraZeneca are somewhat toxic at present with the Republic of Ireland, where the vaccine is reportedly in short supply, having been let down so many times on delivery of the vaccine.
While people in the Republic will be rolling down their sleeves, in Northern Ireland an even greater number are preparing to roll them up.
Depending on what side of the border you are on, the timing of all this could be described as either bizarre or most unfortunate.
The rollout will continue to be prioritised based on age, in line with Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) guidance aimed at protecting the most vulnerable, the Department of Health has said.
Vaccines are being dispensed in parallel by GP practices and vaccination centres.
Plans are also being finalised for community pharmacies to join the programme in the coming weeks, the department added.
An additional regional mass vaccination centre will open at the end of March at the SSE Arena in Belfast.
The vaccination centres are now offering bookings to:
- Everyone aged 50 plus
- Anyone who received a shielding letter because they are clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV)
- Anyone who is a main carer of an elderly or disabled person
Carers who have not already booked a vaccination appointment can email their health trust carer co-ordinators and they will make the necessary arrangements.
GPs are providing vaccines to:
- Everyone aged 50 plus
- Anyone who received a shielding letter because they are clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV)
- Carers
- Patients aged 18 and over who have underlying medical conditions
The latter clinically vulnerable (CV) group is expected to largely mirror those who receive the winter flu vaccine each year because of their medical conditions.
CEV and CV individuals aged 16 and 17 years of age cannot receive the vaccine being used in GP practices.
These individuals will receive a letter from their GP and are able to book a vaccination slot at one of the vaccination centres.
People who want to book a vaccination centre appointment are asked to do so online if it all possible.
If online booking is not possible, then the telephone booking number is 0300 200 7813.
The booking line is open 08:00 GMT until 20:00 Monday to Friday.
