Covid-19: Peter Weir wants P4-P7 pupils back next week
Primary school pupils in years P4 to P7 could return to the classroom on 22 March if the Stormont executive backs a proposal by the education minister.
Peter Weir will make this recommendation when ministers review current Covid-19 restrictions later.
He will also propose the return of face-to-face learning for all primary and post primary pupils by 12 April.
Tuesday will see the executive's first formal review of the regulations, which have been in place since December.
A new lockdown came into force across Northern Ireland at 00:01 GMT on 26 December, in a bid to suppress the spread of Covid-19.
There have been some adjustments to the rules but households are generally still not allowed to mix indoors, pubs, cafes and restaurants remain closed except for takeaway, and most shops are shut.
However, the coronavirus statistics are going in the right direction.
Infection rates are down, there are fewer people in hospital, and while there have been days when the number of deaths has risen, the death rate remains relatively low.
Added to that is the ongoing rollout of the vaccination programme, with people aged 50 or over now being able to book an appointment.
Earlier this month, ministers published the plan for easing the lockdown in Northern Ireland.
Unlike plans announced in England and Scotland, the blueprint does not include a timetable.
Plans for schools
In Northern Ireland, P1 to P3 pupils returned to the classroom last Monday, as did nursery and pre-school children.
Last week, the executive last week ditched a previous plan for those pupils to go back to remote learning on 22 March when some secondary schoolchildren, year groups 12 to 14, are due to return to school.
Mr Weir wants all remaining primary schoolchildren to go back to school on 22 March and all remaining secondary pupils to return after the Easter holidays on 12 April.
Vulnerable children and children of key workers have had access to schools for supervised learning since January, and special schools remained open as usual.
Schools in England, Scotland, Wales and the Republic of Ireland have all reopened on a wider basis.
Speaking at Stormont on Monday, Mr Weir said he would push for a full return to the classroom "as soon as possible".
"It is important that we bring a level of certainty," he said.
"From an academic point of view, from where families are at, but also from the point of view of the mental health and well-being of young people, it is critical that we get that return to face-to-face teaching as soon as is practically possible."
Meanwhile, staff in post-primary schools and pupils in years 12 -14 are to get twice-weekly lateral flow tests from 22 March.
Mr Weir said that after the Easter break the programme would expand to include all primary school staff.