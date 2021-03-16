Pitt Park: Three arrested over east Belfast masked crowd
Three men have been arrested over an incident in east Belfast, in which a group of masked men were pictured last month.
Dozens of masked men were pictured gathering in Pitt Park on 2 February. Police have said it was linked to the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).
The men, aged 19, 33 and 46, were all arrested on Tuesday morning.
They have been detained on suspicion of terrorism and other related offences, according to police.
A number of people have previously been arrested in relation to the incident.
"I would continue to appeal to anyone in the community who has information or footage regarding the incident or criminality in the area, to contact the police," said Det Ch Supt John McVea.
Last month, a Belfast court was told that up to 60 masked men allegedly took part in a "display of sinister force" in Pitt Park linked to the UVF.