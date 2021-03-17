St Patrick's Day: Countries celebrate Ireland's patron saint
- Published
Countries around the world will celebrate St Patrick's Day on Wednesday, with online events replacing traditional parades.
Landmarks across the globe will also turn green for the day in honour of Ireland's patron saint.
Large gatherings have been ruled out in many parts of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Traditional parades in Belfast and Dublin have been cancelled for the second year in a row.
However events marking the day are taking place across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which will be streamed online.
They include an online disco and live music events in Belfast, while more than 100 online events will he held in the Republic of Ireland and broadcast around the world.
Extra police
Hundreds of extra police officers will be on duty in Northern Ireland for a "robust" response to St Patrick's Day rule breakers.
Substantial numbers will patrol beauty spots as well as the Holyland in Belfast's university area to break up house parties.
First Minister Arlene Foster has warned that St Patrick's Day "must be different" in Northern Ireland this year, to ensure progress made during the coronavirus lockdown continues.
In the Republic of Ireland, Gardaí (police) say they will have a significant operation in place to deal with planned protests in Dublin city centre.
More than 2,500 officers from regular and specialist units will be on duty at key locations and checkpoints.
The Queen has extended her best wishes to the people of Ireland for St Patrick's Day, 10 years after she visited.
In her message to Irish President Michael D Higgins, she said: "We share ties of family, friendship and affection, the foundation of our partnership that remains as important today as 10 years ago."
Go green
Since 2010, landmarks around the world have gone green in honour of St Patrick and this year, a record number of places are taking part.
Some 690 sites in 66 countries will take part in Tourism Ireland's Global Greenings initiative.
Alongside more famous landmarks such as the Sydney Opera House and Leaning Tower of Pisa will be more quirky ones such as an abandoned sauna tilted on its side beside a lake in Finland, and a solar power-generated giraffe in Mozambique.
In Chicago, officials had cancelled the annual colouring of the Chicago River but the city's mayor decided to continue with the tradition, minus the fanfare.
Traditionally, a bowl of shamrock is presented to the US president every year on 17 March by the visiting taoiseach (Irish PM).
That long-standing tradition will continue this year, albeit virtually. The bowl will be placed on President Joe Biden's desk during his meeting with Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Wednesday.
The two leaders will discuss, among other things, combating Covid-19 and supporting political and economic stability in Northern Ireland, according to the White House.
Northern Ireland's first and deputy first ministers will also hold a virtual meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris.
St Patrick lived in the 5th Century and is understood to have played a major part in converting the Irish to Christianity.
He is traditionally associated with the shamrock plant, which he used to explain the Christian doctrine of the Holy Trinity.
St Patrick's Day started as a religious feast to celebrate his work, but it has grown to be an international festival of all things Irish.