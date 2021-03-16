Coronavirus: Swann warns against 'free-for-all' rule easing
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Stormont's health minister has said it is vitally important that a "free-for-all" situation is avoided in the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
Robin Swann said he continued to recommend a gradual approach.
The Executive received the advice in a paper ahead of its meeting on Tuesday.
There was also a stark message about signs of "increased harmful alcohol consumption, more snacking and increased sedentary behaviour as a result of the pandemic".
On Tuesday, the Executive agreed:
- P4 to P7 primary school children will return to class from Monday
- There will be relaxations on outdoor gatherings
- The return of some click and collect services in April
In the advisory paper, seen by BBC News NI, Mr Swann stressed that if Northern Ireland relaxed restrictions too much and too soon, "we risk squandering the progress to date".
He said as society begins to re-open he would encourage people to spend more time outdoors and agreed "the risk is very much lower outdoor than indoors".
However, the minister added that potentially associated activities such as sharing cars to deliver children to sporting activities does pose a greater risk of transmission.
The Executive was told that research carried out by Ernst and Young indicated that watching and participating in sport were two of the top nine things people missed doing during the initial lockdown period.
On the wider impacts on health and wellbeing, the paper advises that while there are some positive trends in areas such as smoking the news is not as good around mental health and higher BMI (body mass index).
While alcohol consumption has been raised before, this time the minister also highlighted issues around food, nutrition and physical activity in more detail.
'Not out of the woods'
Evidence gathered to date shows signs of mental ill health is rising as well as "there being a measurable increase in cases of domestic violence".
There continues to be concern around availability of intensive care units, despite hospital numbers decreasing.
Executive members were told that while 72 ICU beds are funded, any above this level requires the deployment of staff from elsewhere.
On 10 March, that number stood at 91.
The paper warned as the number of patients requiring treatment in critical care remains high that will continue to constrain the health service's ability to open up further and provide complex elective surgery.
Clearly the message from health officials is that NI is not out of the woods yet and looking ahead the ramifications on health and social care are going to be colossal.