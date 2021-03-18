Covid-19: UK vaccine shortage impact on NI being examined
Health officials are examining what affect a reduced coronavirus vaccine supply in the UK might have in Northern Ireland.
Health Minister Robin Swann said NI's vaccine roll-out is ahead of schedule and would be able to adapt.
Mr Swann also confirmed community pharmacies will start vaccinating people later this month.
"The vaccination programme will continue in the coming weeks and more people will continue to receive first and second doses," the Department of Health said in a statement.
"As has been the case since the programme began, the number of vaccinations carried out over time will vary due to supply.
"However, the vaccination programme in Northern Ireland is presently ahead of schedule and as ever we will be able to adapt to any changes in circumstances as they arise."
Dr Alan Stout, the chair of the British Medical Association's GP committee in Northern Ireland, said news of the UK vaccine shortage was "frustrating but perhaps not surprising".
"The pace of vaccination has depended on the supply from the outset," he tweeted.
Justice Minister Naomi Long told BBC Radio Ulster: "I think all of us have been hugely impressed, and rightly so, at how quickly the health minister and his department have been able to roll the vaccine programme out.
"Our latest information from the executive was that would we be continuing to roll this out. I think we have to balance what Matt Hancock's concerns are against the fact that AstraZeneca and Pfizer are saying they can meet the supply.
"We have rolled it out faster than was anticipated so that's always going to be challenging but I think that we're still well on course to meet the target that was set - that we would have the majority of people vaccinated by June/July this year," she added.
More than 300 pharmacies have already signed up to be part of the vaccination scheme.
Official launch of the rollout will begin on 30 March, but it is expected some pharmacies will start before then.
"I am delighted to confirm yet another positive development in our drive to protect the people of Northern Ireland from Covid-19," the health minister said.
Mr Swann added: "Their contribution to getting as many people vaccinated as possible will be invaluable".
'A welcome step forward'
The chief executive of Community Pharmacy NI, Gerard Greene, said. "The accessibility and reach of the community pharmacy network, with pharmacists as skilled vaccinators, means they are well equipped to take part in the vaccine programme."
Mr Greene called their inclusion in the programme "a fantastic and welcome step forward" and said that this will not affect other pharmacy services.
"Prescriptions will still be dispensed in a safe, convenient and timely manner," he said.