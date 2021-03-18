North Belfast: Woman charged with attempted murder after stabbings
A 27-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder following stabbings in Belfast on Wednesday.
Four women were treated for stab wounds after the incident on York Street in the early hours of the morning. A man was also attacked.
The woman, who will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday, is also charged with other offences.
A man, 20, and woman, 26, who were arrested in relation to the incident have been released on bail.