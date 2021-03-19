Brexit: NI fishermen fear being 'mugged' of UK Brexit quota
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
NI's fishermen fear they are going to be "mugged" by the government when it comes to the share out of extra Brexit fish, it has been claimed.
The claim was made by one of NI's two main fish producers organisations.
The Anglo-North Irish Fish Producers Organisation (ANIFPO) says much of NI's "fair share" will go to Scotland.
It claimed it was a political move to shore up Conservative votes there in upcoming elections to see off a second independence referendum.
It said Northern Ireland is due about £20m a year of Brexit dividend fish returned by EU fleets.
But it believes it may only get about half that.
ANIFPO chief executive Alan McCulla said if the share out was approved it would be an "unjust and bitter blow to our sector".
The government is dividing out the extra £145m of fish previously taken by EU fleets from UK waters on the basis of the waters in which they swim.
But while the Irish Sea is an important ground for the local fleet, it takes the bulk of its catch from wider UK waters.
And it fears it may not be given quota in those areas under Whitehall's plan.
"We are being mugged in broad daylight because London believes we can be sacrificed without serious repercussions," said Mr McCulla.
Mr McCulla said fishermen could no longer blame Brussels for a bad fishing deal.
He said London was now planning to slash Northern Ireland's fishing entitlement and the government was turning its back on manifesto commitments to local fishermen.