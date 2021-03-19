NI census: Almost a million people respond so far
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
Almost a million people in Northern Ireland have already filled in a census form.
Households received forms at the start of March and were told they did not have to wait until the official census day of Sunday 21 March to fill it in.
So far about 80% of people have chosen to complete the form online rather than use the paper version.
The census director Dr David Marshall said it was a "really encouraging response".
"It's really important everyone takes part as the information gathered helps with the planning of healthcare, education, housing, infrastructure and much more," he said.
"So far eight out of 10 households are choosing to complete their census online which is great.
"The option is available to complete the census on paper too.
"If you need a little extra help, there is a wide range of language and accessibility support available."
Results in 2022
A census occurs every 10 years and participation is compulsory.
It will be at least a year before any of the results are announced.
For the first time, a question is being asked on sexual orientation but it is not compulsory to answer it.
The total population of Northern Ireland will be announced in the summer of next year but more specific details - including figures relating to the religious make-up of the population - are not expected to be released until autumn 2022.
The results of the 2011 census indicated that 45.1% of the population were Catholic or brought up Catholic, and 48.4% were from a Protestant or other Christian background.
The current estimate of the population in Northern Ireland is 1.9 million.