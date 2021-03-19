Rural broadband scheme could be expanded in NI
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
More Northern Ireland households could be added to a project which is connecting mainly rural homes to full-fibre broadband.
Project Stratum aims to connect 76,000 premises by 2024 with the first 19,000 this year.
That could be expanded as part of a UK-wide scheme which is known as Project Gigabit.
The UK government says it is looking at ways to include homes which are not part of Project Stratum.
"A small number of sub superfast premises still remain outside the scope of Project Stratum," it said.
"We are actively working with the NI government to explore opportunities to utilise and add value to the Project Stratum contract by extending it to include as many of these premises as possible that will still require a solution.
"Both governments are also committed to collaborating to scope the next phase of gigabit activity in NI which would be delivered in addition to Project Stratum."
Project Stratum costs £165m, with £150m coming from the confidence-and-supply agreement deal signed between the DUP and the Conservative Party in 2017.
The remaining £15m is being provided by Stormont's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.
The contract is being delivered by Fibrus, who connected the first customers in the Coalisland area of County Tyrone earlier this month.