Newry pipe bomb described as 'utterly reckless attack'
A pipe bomb has exploded outside a house in Newry, in what police have described as an "utterly reckless attack".
A loud bang was reported in Ashgrove Road at 22:45 GMT on Thursday.
No-one was injured in the attack and police are working to establish a motive.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who saw a vehicle being driven at speed towards Damolly roundabout about the time of the attack.
There was "no consideration given to who could have been injured or killed", said Det Insp Handley.
"We are working to establish a motive for this attack and are keen to speak to witnesses."
SDLP councillor Michael Savage said the area where the attack took place was a "quiet residential area of Newry".
"This is obviously a device that was designed to maim or potentially kill and it was a very reckless act," said Mr Savage.
"We all believed that we'd moved on from the days of stuff like this in the Newry area and our people want to be left in peace."