Bernard McGovern jailed for assaulting former Quinn directors
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
An amateur boxer has been jailed for three years and three months for assaulting two directors of the former Quinn group of companies.
Bernard McGovern, 24, from Springtown Road in Kinawley, County Fermanagh, admitted attacking Kevin Lunney and Dara O'Reilly at a service station in County Cavan on 1 February 2019.
He was sentenced on Friday.
Mr Lunney and Mr O'Reilly were having lunch in Ballyconnell when they were attacked.
Cavan Circuit Court was told that McGovern punched Kevin Lunney up to eight times in the face, leaving the chief operating officer with a broken nose and swollen eye.
He also threw a cup of hot tea in the face of Mr O'Reilly, the chief financial officer.
The previous day McGovern's father had been fired from his job as a driver with the company.
The court was told McGovern had no involvement in subsequent events in September 2019, when Mr Lunney was abducted and tortured by a gang.
The judge described the attack as the two men were having lunch as "callous and premeditated".
In his sentencing remarks, the judge said McGovern had been motivated by a desire to avenge a grievance.
He said the prize-winning boxer had caused very serious injuries through "the vicious use of his fists" and had thrown a cup of recently-boiled water in the face of Mr O'Reilly.
The judge said the offences were at the upper end of the scale when it came to assault causing harm, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
He added that although the accused had pleaded guilty, that was in the context of the overwhelming case against him.
The judge said he would give McGovern some credit for his young age and no previous convictions.
He said "his first experience of prison will no doubt be hard on him".
McGovern was sentenced to three years and three months in prison for assault causing harm for the attack on Mr Lunney, and five months for assaulting Mr O'Reilly, to be served concurrently.
McGovern will receive credit for six-and-a-half months already spent in custody.
The judge said the offer of €1,000 (£854) compensation to Mr Lunney as a token of his remorse was not appropriate in this case, given the severe nature of the injuries.
He said he had also considered suspending a portion of the sentence but had decided it was not appropriate to do so.