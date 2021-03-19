Londonderry: Man, 52, charged in New IRA bomb investigation
- Published
Police investigating the New IRA's bomb-making activities have charged a 52-year-old man on suspicion of a number of terrorism offences.
He was arrested under the Terrorism Act in Creggan, Londonderry, on Thursday.
The charges include preparatory acts of terrorism, possession of explosives with intent and possession of articles likely to be of use to terrorists.
Ch Supt Raymond Murray said that the man was arrested as part of Operation Ledging.
He said it was a discrete, stand-alone strand of Operation Arbacia, looking specifically at the New IRA's bomb-making activities, as well as the group's storage of explosive devices and equipment.
The man is due to appear at Belfast's Laganside Court on Saturday.