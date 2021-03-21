Newtownabbey: Lives lost to violence an 'absolute tragedy' says justice minister
Early intervention is needed to tackle "offending behaviours" in the perpetrators of violence, the justice minister has said.
Naomi Long said it was an "absolute tragedy" to see women losing their lives to violence in Northern Ireland.
Police believe a man murdered his mother and girlfriend at separate homes on Friday before killing himself.
A double murder investigation was launched, but police said they are not looking for anyone else.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a specific strategy.
The justice minister told the BBC NI's Sunday Politics that it is "an absolute tragedy when we see violence like this occurring and when we see women losing their lives, when we see anyone losing their lives".
"I think it is hugely important at this time that we focus on these issues, it is something that I have made a priority in my time in the justice department," she added.
"What we need to do, I believe, is move the focus upstream so that we start to tackle why offending behaviours occur so we start to deal with perpetrators.
"That's something we do through the criminal justice system, but we'd like to do that earlier, in terms of early intervention."
The justice minister said the issue needed to be tackled across all executive departments.
"Not all violence against women and girls is direct violence, it is to do with discrimination and societal attitudes," she said.
"We need to see progress made, for example, in education. In terms of relationship and sex education, in terms of dispelling rape myths, in terms of dealing with attitudes around victim blaming.
"To do that, what we need is a cross-executive strategy and that's what I'm proposing to the executive."