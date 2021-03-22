Newtownabbey murders: MLA calls for new domestic violence strategy
Stronger early interventions and tougher jail sentences must be in place to avoid tragedies like Friday's double murder, DUP MLA Paula Bradley has said.
She was speaking following the killings of Karen McClean and Stacey Knell.
Police believe Ken Flanagan murdered his mother, Karen, and girlfriend, Stacey, in Newtownabbey on Friday before killing himself.
It has been reported Sam Lillie, father of Ms Knell's child, contacted social services and the PSNI earlier that day.
According to the Sunday World newspaper, Mr Lillie had feared for his daughter's safety around Mr Flanagan and had alerted police and social services.
But hours later, both women were murdered. Police have confirmed that they did receive a call.
"Police received a report of concern for the safety of a child on Friday 19 March," said Ch Supt Davy Beck.
"Following review, there was no evidence of immediate concern for the child's safety and the caller was provided with advice in respect of the matter."
When contacted, the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said it was unable to comment at this stage, due to confidentiality issues and an ongoing police investigation.
South Antrim MLA Ms Bradley suggested that, given what had happened, the system was not working.
Speaking to BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster on Monday, she said: "We have a system that requires hard evidence before police or social services will step in to try and divert.
"That whole early intervention service is something that we need in place to assist the police and social services.
"For that young man who went forward to police, he obviously is devastated that the actions he took were not heard or not acted upon."
Ms Bradley also called for a gender-based strategy to deal with violence against women and girls.
"We also need to see a shift in our judiciary when it comes to handing out the maximum tariffs for anyone who has been found guilty of any form of domestic abuse," she said.
"There needs to be a bigger shift in just how we deal with violence against women and girls.
"It needs to be taken more seriously."
Justice Minister Naomi Long said it was an "absolute tragedy" to see women losing their lives to violence in Northern Ireland.
Speaking on Sunday, she said early intervention was needed to tackle "offending behaviours" in the perpetrators of violence.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK without a specific strategy.