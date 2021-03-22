Londonderry: Petrol bombs thrown at police
Five petrol bombs were thrown at police during a disturbance in Londonderry on Sunday evening.
Police responded to reports of about 20 young people armed with petrol bombs between the Bloomfield Park and the Glengalliagh Road area of the city.
The incident happened at about 18:40 GMT, according to police.
"Fortunately there were no injuries reported, however this took place in a residential area where other road users were nearby," said Insp Hughes.
The officer said young people were being used again to "confront police and cause needless disorder in the community".
"Anyone who has been involved, or anyone who is tempted to become engaged in this behaviour, needs to stop and consider the consequences of their actions," he added.
He urged those in the community to "use their influence to help prevent more young people being drawn into violence".