Speed limits: New 20mph restrictions at 100 NI schools
Part-time speed limits of 20mph are to be introduced outside more than 100 schools across Northern Ireland.
New flashing light speed signs are also being placed outside the schools to indicate when the speed limits apply.
It follows a trial in 2019 that found the restrictions and signs helped reduce speed.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said she hoped to further introduce measures outside more schools in the future.
Reducing the speed limit is part of her commitment to ensure "parents, children and staff will be safer as they go to and from school every day," she said.
"I can today announce that part-time speed limits have now been set in legislation for 103 schools at 90 sites across Northern Ireland," she added.
The Department of Infrastructure said the 2019 trial at seven schools found the new signage reduced drivers' mean speeds.
The departmental committee has now approved the changes to legislation required to make the new measures law. They will come into effect at 103 schools.
Ms Mallon said it is her intention "that through future programmes many more schools will have a 20mph speed limit on the roads outside their gates".
She added: "My officials are working to complete the schemes, with the legislation now in place to enforce the new part-time 20mph speed limit measures at these schools.
"This is another step forward in our efforts to make our roads safer for all users, however, I would reiterate that we all have a collective responsibility to take care using our roads".