Coronavirus: More than 8,000 Covid fines issued since pandemic began
More than 8,000 fines have been issued by police in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic.
They are issued for failing to comply with coronavirus regulations.
The latest PSNI figures show a total of 8,144 fines, ranging from £60 to £10,0000, have been issued over the last twelve months.
Police have also handed out 2,216 community resolution notices - warnings that do not incur a fine - since March 2020.
Of the total number of fines issued over the last twelve months, 6,280 fines were issued to individuals for breaching coronavirus rules.
The minimum penalty was raised from £60 to £200 in October 2020.
A further 59 fines have been handed out to people for failing to isolate, carrying a penalty of £1,000, while four penalty notices have been issued to people for failing to wear a face mask without a reasonable excuse.
A total of 81 fines have been issued to businesses or premises for breaching the regulations - these start at £1,000 and can rise to a maximum of £10,000.
A further 1,720 prohibition notices have been issued to licensed premises or for gatherings in a private dwelling, according to the latest PSNI update.