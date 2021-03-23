Covid-19: Two more deaths as NI marks lockdown anniversary
Two further Covid-19-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the Department of Health's death toll to 2,107.
Another 174 people have tested positive for the virus.
There are 159 people in hospital with coronavirus, 14 are in intensive care and 11 are being ventilated.
On Tuesday, a minute's silence was held across the UK as part of a national day of reflection to remember the victims of Covid-19.
Proceedings at the Northern Ireland Assembly were paused for MLAs to observe the silence, which coincided with the first anniversary of the lockdown.
Staff at Antrim Area Hospital gathered outside the building at midday to mark the introduction of the restrictions and to remember those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.
People are also being encouraged to stand on their doorsteps at 20:00 GMT with phones, candles and torches to signify a "beacon of remembrance".
Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann said he hopes this latest lockdown will be the last.
Mr Robin was speaking during a debate on Covid-19 regulations in the Assembly, where he acknowledged that "life had changed immeasurably" for everyone over the past year.
He added: "But it is my sincerest hope that we can now move along the pathway to a new normal as soon as possible.
"If this lockdown has felt more oppressive than any we have endured so far, I hope, like all members present today, that it is the last time we are forced to deploy such a blunt instrument to this extent.
"Short dreary winter days in lockdown combined to make poor companions."
Meanwhile, Colm Gildernew has said that contact tracing services should be scaled up as lockdown measures are relaxed.
The Sinn Fein MLA, who heads the health committee at Stormont, said he had met officials to discuss the issue recently.
"As we see further restrictions being lifted the risk of increased contact at work or between households could lead to further outbreaks, clusters and surges.
"I am very disappointed to note the latest figures for the contact tracing complement, with only 46 contact tracers employed on a full-time basis, 100 part-time and 170 on a bank basis."
Separately, SDLP MLA Dolores Kelly has revealed her brother has been critically ill with Covid-19.
She said she wished to thank the staff of Ward Two South and ICU in Craigavon Area Hospital.
"They have saved the life of my brother, I make no bones about it. He was critically ill for a number of weeks with covid and thank God he is making a good recovery," she told the assembly.
Ms Kelly said she hoped more could be done to help the mental health of healthcare staff.
She added: "I know that from personal experience, having family members who have worked in those roles that it has taken a huge toll on their own wellbeing".