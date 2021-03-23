NI Executive departments to receive extra £220m
Stormont departments are to receive an additional £220m from the Treasury as a result of extra health spending announced for England.
Typically, the devolved administrations get additional money when a spending decision is made for England.
This funding is allocated using a calculation known as the Barnett formula and the additional spending is known as 'Barnett consequentials'.
It has led to a drip feed of additional spending during the pandemic.
Last week, the UK health secretary, Matt Hancock, announced an extra £7bn for the NHS.
In England, that will enable the recovery of elective non-urgent surgery as hospitalisations continue to fall, as well as infection control measures in adult social care, and a hospital discharge programme to help free up staff and beds.
Stormont is not required to spend the new money on health - its use will have to be decided by executive ministers.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the government "continues to support Northern Ireland through this pandemic with a further £220m for the Northern Ireland Executive to deliver essential health care to all those in need during these challenging times".