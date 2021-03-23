Coronavirus: Two more deaths on 23 March in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,107.
An additional 174 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,048 individuals.
There were 159 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 14 in intensive care and 11 being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 116,193.
Last updated 23 March at 16:00 GMT.
Vaccines
A total of 687,528 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 88,683 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 776,211
Last updated 22 March at 16:00 GMT.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
One further coronavirus-related deaths has been recorded in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,588.
An additional 520 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
There are 359 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 81 are in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland is now 231,119.
Vaccines
A total of 487,466 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 181,0163 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 668,529.
Last updated 22 March at 17:45 GMT.
Source: Department of Health