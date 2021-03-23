Belfast masseur Eugene Galbraith jailed for sexual assault
- Published
A masseur who sexually abused two young female clients has been given a four-and-a-half year sentence.
Eugene Galbraith, 50, from Pommern Parade in Belfast, was told his sentence will be divided equally between custody and licence.
Belfast Crown Court heard the women, both 21 at the time, were subjected to sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration.
Despite his initial denials, Galbraith admitted all four charges.
A Crown barrister said the first victim booked a massage with Galbraith at premises on Belfast's Lisburn Road on 26 September 2018.
She felt things going "very, very wrong" when he asked her to lie on her front and he started massaging her back.
He then subjected her to sexual abuse, and while doing so, he told her to keep her head in the hole on the treatment bed.
The court heard the woman experienced pain and flinched, but Galbraith continued the abuse and told her afterwards: "If you're not relaxed after that, you'll never be."
After leaving the woman drove straight to a police station to report what had happened, and then attended a sexual assault referral clinic.
'Powerless'
The woman told police she felt powerless during the assault, that she could not talk or move and felt "just like a vegetable lying there".
When Galbraith was arrested and questioned, he denied the woman's claims.
Despite being under police investigation, he abused a second woman six months later.
The 21-year old woman booked an appointment for a deep tissue massage for back pain at premises on the Belmont Road in east Belfast.
During her treatment, Galbraith told her to take leggings off, started working her diaphragm and grabbed her breasts "quite viciously".
The barrister said the woman asked him to stop, but Galbraith told her she needed to relax and that he was going to work all the bad emotions out of her.
Galbraith then sexually assaulted the woman and when she tried to sit up, he told her to relax and said: "I'm a healer not a hurter."
After Galbraith left the treatment room, the woman went downstairs, started to cry and told a member of staff she had been abused.
She also attended the sexual assault referral clinic and sustained abrasions consistent with the abuse she described.
A defence barrister said Galbraith's offending had resulted in his marriage breaking down and that he had lost contact with two of his three children.
When he leaves prison, Galbraith will be on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period, and will also be the subject of a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for seven years.
Det Sgt Harris from the PSNI'S public protection branch said: "This has been a deeply shocking and traumatic ordeal for both young women, and I would like to thank them for their tremendous courage in coming forward.
"Today's sentencing can, of course, never undo the horror of Galbraith's actions, but I truly hope it will provide some level of comfort to the victims."