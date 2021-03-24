Coronavirus: No more deaths on 24 March in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, which means the total number of deaths remains at 2,107.
An additional 139 people have tested positive for Covid-19, following tests on 1,856 individuals.
There were 154 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 14 in intensive care and 12 being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 116,332.
Last updated 24 March at 14:00 GMT.
Vaccines
A total of 694,863 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 96,254 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 791,117.
Last updated 24 March at 12:46 GMT.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Twenty four further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths to 4,610.
An additional 371 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
There are 357 people in hospital with coronavirus, 76 are in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic of Ireland is now 231,484.
Last updated 23 March at 20:00 GMT.
Vaccines
A total of 487,466 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 181,0163 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 668,529.
Last updated 22 March at 17:45 GMT.
Source: Department of Health