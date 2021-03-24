Coronavirus Catch-up: What are your questions on the pandemic in NI?
One year ago we entered our first Covid-19 lockdown in Northern Ireland. Twelve months later, we're in another lockdown - but now we have a vaccine.
More than 700,000 adults in Northern Ireland have received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.
BBC News NI wants to hear your questions about what is going on with the pandemic . So, what would you like to know?
We'll have the answers on Coronavirus Catch-up live on Thursday at 19:00 GMT. Tune in on the BBC News NI website, iPlayer and BBC News NI Facebook Page.
If you are reading this page on the BBC News app, you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question on this topic.