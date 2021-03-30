Kilkeel: Shots fired at home in 'sinister' attack
Detectives are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Kilkeel, County Down, on Monday night.
Four people were in the house in Fearon Close, when the incident happened at about 23:40 BST.
No-one was injured in the attack but police have described it as a "sinister crime".
Det Insp Handley said the attack was "reckless" and those responsible had shown a "blatant disregard for life".
He said police were working to establish a motive, adding they were keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw or heard any suspicious activity.