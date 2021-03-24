Operation Venetic: Wine and cash seized by PSNI in Newry
Several pallets of wine valued at £30,000 have been seized by the PSNI's organised crime branch.
A vehicle and more than £10,000 in cash were also seized as part of the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic.
Three properties were searched in Newry, County Down.
A 47-year-old man was arrested as part of the operation for entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.
Operation Venetic began in July 2020, targeting serious and organised criminality,
Detective Inspector McCamley said: "Detectives from Criminal Investigation Branch's Organised Crime Unit continue to play their part in the UK's biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised criminality.
"This is an example of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice.
"Working alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to disrupt the movements and activities of organised crime gangs."