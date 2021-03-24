SE Antrim UDA: Four men charged in drugs investigation
Four men have been charged with conspiring to supply class A drugs as part of an investigation into the South East Antrim UDA.
The men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The men were among five people arrested in Carrickfergus on Tuesday in an operation led by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force.
It was part of a long-running investigation into the SE Antrim UDA's alleged organised crime activities.
The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the arrests were made in connection with the seizure of more than 1kg of cocaine following searches of two parked cars and nearby land in the Greenisland area of County Antrim in November 2020.
A fifth man has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.