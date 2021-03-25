Brexit: NI Fishermen 'short-changed' in fish quota
By Conor Macauley
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland's fishermen say they have been short-changed in a UK share-out of extra Brexit fish.
They say they got only £14m of the £20m-a-year worth of additional quota they believe they were due.
A spokesman for one of the two main fishing organisations, Alan McCulla, said Northern Ireland's Brexit fish dividend had been "plundered".
He warned last week that the government intended to give the bulk of the Brexit fish to Scotland.
Mr McCulla claimed it was part of a ploy to shore up support for the Conservative candidates ahead of key elections there in May, in order to see off a future Scottish independence referendum.
The UK negotiated a return of fish previously caught by EU boats in UK waters as part of the Brexit deal.
It was left to Whitehall to decide how to share it out in consultation with the devolved nations.
The detail of the share-out was quietly published on Wednesday.
Mr McCulla said Northern Ireland had got a fair share in the Irish Sea, but pointed out that 60% of the fleet's catch by value was taken in wider UK waters.
He said his members had been "mugged" of new opportunities in those areas.
"The London government's spin that the Brexit fisheries boost is distributed across the UK may be true, but the fact is that distribution has been rigged to favour some areas more than others," he said.