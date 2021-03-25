Abortion: Distress faced over access to services 'unacceptable'
It is unacceptable that women and girls in NI cannot access abortion services even though the law changed over a year ago, Brandon Lewis has said.
The secretary of state told the House of Commons that he recognises that abortion is an "emotive" issue.
But he added that too many women and girls are having to travel to other parts of the UK to access care.
He said two women tried to take their own lives after being unable to travel to England from Northern Ireland.
"The distress and unacceptable circumstances that women continue to face at a time when local access should be readily available given the law changed over a year ago is unacceptable," Mr Lewis said.
"It is only right that women and girls in Northern Ireland are able to make individual and informed decisions with proper patient care, provision of information and support from medical professionals."
'Undermine'
The government has published regulations allowing the NI secretary to direct commissioning of central abortion services in Northern Ireland.
Abortion was decriminalised in 2019, but full services have been stalled.
The debate in Westminster on Thursday morning followed the tabling of an urgent question by Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) MP Carla Lockhart.
Ms Lockhart said access to abortion services was a devolved issue and that the action taken by the government was in breach of the Good Friday Agreement.
"There is still time for the secretary of state to think again before he takes action which will undermine and further destabilise the devolved institutions," Ms Lockhart said.