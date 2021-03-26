Coronavirus: No coronavirus deaths for third day in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for a third day by the Department of Health, meaning the total number of deaths remains at 2,107.
An additional 181 people have tested positive for Covid-19 following tests on 2,947 individuals.
There are 143 people in hospital with the virus as of midnight, 13 are in intensive care and 10 are being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 116,696.
Last updated 26 March at 14:10 GMT.
Vaccines
A total of 703,334 first vaccine doses have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 104,907 people receiving a second dose.
The total number of vaccines administered is 808,241.
Last updated 22 March at 16:00 GMT.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Three more Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of deaths there to 4,613.
A further 606 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
There are 312 patients with Covid-19 in the Republic, 75 are in intensive care.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 232,758.
Last updated 23 March at 19:30 GMT.
Vaccines
A total of 503,796 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 186,653 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 690,449.
Last updated 22 March at 19:30 GMT.
Source: Department of Health Ireland