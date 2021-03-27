Craigavon hijacking: Passenger dragged from car
- Published
A passenger has been dragged from a car after two men wearing balaclavas attacked the vehicle in Craigavon, County Armagh.
Police said the attack on a Volkswagen Passat travelling on Brownlow Road was reported at about 22:30 GMT on Friday.
A man smashed the windscreen of the vehicle with a bat, as well as the driver's side window.
Police said a passenger was dragged from the car and a substance "believed to be petrol was then thrown inside".
"The car was found burnt out a short time later on the Tullygally Road," PSNI Det Sgt Dave Stewart added.
Police have appealed for information about the incident.