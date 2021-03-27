Ballymena: Lambs rescued from 12m-deep mine shaft
- Published
Lambs that had been missing for three days have been rescued from a mine shaft in County Antrim.
Firefighters were called on Friday evening and told the lambs had entered the disused shaft on farmland on Cushendall Road in Ballymena.
A crew from Ballymoney and a specialist rescue team used gas monitors and rope rescue equipment.
A firefighter then entered the 12m (39ft) shaft and returned the two lambs safely to their owners.
The fire service thanked the lambs' owners for calling the emergency services rather than entering the shaft.
"We would like to remind the public of the dangers of entering disused mines or sub surface work areas and advise people never to enter such locations," it said.