Coronavirus: Two more Covid-19-related deaths in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland.
Two more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland by the Department of Health, meaning the total number of deaths is 2,111.
Another 116 people have tested positive for Covid-19 after 1,382 tests on individuals.
There were 126 people in hospital with the virus as of 00:00 GMT on Sunday and 15 in intensive care, with 11 being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 116,950.
Last updated 28 March at 14:00 BST
Vaccines
A total of 726,589 first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Northern Ireland, with 123,452 people having received a second dose.
The total number of vaccines administered in Northern Ireland is 850,041.
Last updated 28 March at 11:52 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Two more Covid-19-related deaths have also been recorded in the Republic of Ireland, taking its total number of deaths to 4,653.
Another 624 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
There have now been 233,937 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.
As of 08:00 GMT on Saturday, 304 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of which 64 were in intensive care.
Last updated on 27 March
Vaccines
As of 24 March, 529,984 people had received their first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 202,694 people had received their second dose.
The total number of vaccines administered in the Republic of Ireland is 732,678.
Last updated on 27 March
Source: Department of Health Ireland