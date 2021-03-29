Coronavirus: No further Covid-19 related deaths recorded in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
No further coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded by the Department of Health in Northern Ireland, which means the total number of deaths remains at 2,111.
An additional 65 people have tested positive for Covid-19, following tests on 2,506 individuals.
There were 129 people in hospital with coronavirus as of midnight, 17 in intensive care and 10 being ventilated.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland is now 117,015.
Last updated 29 March at 14:00 GMT.
Vaccines
A total of 730,471 individuals have received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 125,017 have received two.
The total number of number of vaccines administered is 855,488.
Last updated 29 March at 12:46 GMT.
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland