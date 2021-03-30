Bobby Storey funeral: Decisions due from prosecutors
Decisions on whether anyone will face action over potential breaches of health regulations at Bobby Storey's funeral are due to be made known on Tuesday.
A police file has been with the Public Prosecution Service since December.
The actions of 24 people were looked into, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
The funeral attracted 2,000 mourners at a time when only 30 people were permitted at public gatherings.
The investigation centred on possible offences under the Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020.
Under the regulations any breaches can attract fines.
Mr Storey, 64, died in June following an illness.
He was a senior republican figure and had formerly been the head of intelligence for the IRA in the 1990s.
The attendance of many senior Sinn Féin politicians at his funeral in west Belfast, at a time when strict limits on gatherings were in place, caused a political furore.
The police investigation into suspected breaches of pandemic regulations began in July, with Mark Webster, the deputy chief constable of Cumbria Police, providing independent oversight.
It is understood that not all of those interviewed were Sinn Féin politicians.
The 24 individuals concerned will be made aware of decisions shortly before they are made public.
Sinn Féin has previously claimed the cortege stuck to the rule of 30 people and that in agreement with the police, it had marshals in place to maintain social distancing among those who took to the streets.
It is believed prosecutors will also make known decisions surrounding three other gatherings, including the funeral of former Sinn Féin councillor Francie McNally in Mid-Ulster in April 2020.