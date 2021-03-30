Noah Donohoe walk probed for Covid-19 breaches
Police are investigating whether a walk in memory of Belfast schoolboy Noah Donohoe breached Covid-19 or parade regulations.
Supporters of the family of the 14-year-old, whose body was found in a storm drain in June last year, gathered in Belfast on Sunday.
They then made an "impromptu" walk to Belfast Castle, The Irish News reports.
A coroner investigation into the circumstances of Noah's death is ongoing.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they were looking into the event.
"An investigation is under way in relation to potential offences under the Public Processions Legislation and Health Protection Regulations during an event in Belfast on Sunday 28 March.
"Where individuals are identified as potentially committing offences, the matter will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service for their consideration."
Noah's mother, Fiona Donohoe, has repeatedly called for more transparency over her son's death.
The St Malachy's College student's body was found in a north Belfast storm drain six days after he went missing.
A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of drowning.
A corporate manslaughter investigation is also under way in relation this death.