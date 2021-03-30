NI Civil Service new head 'will not run Executive Office'
The new head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) will not manage the department overseen politically by Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill.
A new second permanent secretary role, described as a de facto chief operating officer, is being created within the Executive Office (TEO) to do this.
That will remove the responsibility of managing the TEO from the new NICS head.
The NICS has been head of the Executive Office and secretary to the NI Executive.
Last year, the first and deputy first ministers failed to fill the position following a round of interviews.
The NI Civil Service is offering a salary of up to up to £188,272 for its top job. Applications will close on Thursday 15 April.
The candidate information booklet accompanying the job application states the new permanent secretary role and split in responsibilities is to improve policy support to the executive and the first and deputy first ministers.
It says it will also "help build consensus and momentum around matters that fall outside the remit of any single minister".
The move was reported in the News Letter on Tuesday.
The position had been vacant after David Sterling stepped down at the end of August.
Candidates successful at first interview stage will be invited to a psychometric assessment and a "structured conversation" with the first minister and deputy first minister.
The NI Civil Service employs about 23,000 staff and has a total annual budget in excess of £20bn.