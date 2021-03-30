Liam Neeson 'proud' of new integrated school Seaview Primary
Hollywood star Liam Neeson has praised a Catholic primary school in Glenarm that has been approved for integrated status.
Seaview Primary School is the first Catholic primary school in Northern Ireland to be approved for integrated education.
Mr Neeson recorded a video message congratulating the school community and encouraging others to follow suit.
He said they were "actively helping to build inclusive communities".
"I want to congratulate all of the parents, staff and governors in schools right across Northern Ireland, who are taking courageous steps to ensure children from different traditions, will get to learn and play together, every day, in the same school," he said.
"Well done. I am so proud of you all."
The actor, famous for his roles in the films Taken, Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace and Schindler's List among others, has worked with the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) for years in support of further integration of education in Northern Ireland.
About 7% of pupils in Northern Ireland are taught in integrated schools, which aim to enrol approximately equal numbers of Catholic and Protestant children, as well as children from other religious and cultural backgrounds.
Mr Neeson is a long-time supporter of integrated education and has previously called for more schools to become integrated.
The IEF said Seaview PS was one of eight where parental ballots had been held and had ended with support for integrated status.
It said decisions from Education Minister Peter Weir on a number of other integration proposals were expected shortly.
Baroness Blood, campaign chair of the Integrated Education Fund, said it was encouraging to see the progress being made but that further support from government was needed.
"Unfortunately, despite decades of legal and political obligations to 'encourage and facilitate integrated education', the growth of integrated schools remains in the hands of parents and schools alone," she said.
"It is still not planned for by the government. That has to change."